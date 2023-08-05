Top Stories
Selena Gomez Enjoys Night Out With Producer Fred Again, Source Reveals How They Acted at Restaurant

Selena Gomez Enjoys Night Out With Producer Fred Again, Source Reveals How They Acted at Restaurant

Selena Gomez enjoyed a night out with producer Fred Again this week, and someone else at the restaurant is opening up about what they saw.

The 31-year-old “Love You Like a Love Song” pop star and 30-year-old hitmaker stopped by Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday (August 3). That same day, Selena shared a since-expired photo of the pair on her Instagram story.

Now we’ve got more details about their outing!

Read more about Selena Gomez’s night out with Fred Again…

Someone else at the restaurant confirmed that Selena and Fred grabbed a bite together. However, they told ET that it did not look like they were on a date. They sat on opposite sides of the table and seemed to be more friendly than anything.

The source added that Selena was very generous with fans who approached them at their table. The duo left after about an hour and a half together. We also know how she spent the rest of the night after they were together.

Who is Fred? The English producer has been working in the industry for over a decade and has credits with the likes of Ed Sheeran, BTS, Ellie Goulding, Pink and Sam Smith. Could he be adding Selena to the mix soon?!

Only time will tell, but we’ll keep you up to date.

At the moment, Selena does appear to be single. Last month she shared a silly video revealing the reason that she was not in a relationship at the moment.

