'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - Here's Everything We Know About Season 4, From Casting to Music & More!

Sat, 05 August 2023 at 7:39 pm

The Richest Disney Channel Stars, Ranked (There's a Difference of $65 Million Between 1st & 2nd Place!)

For years, the Disney Channel has been a breeding ground for young talent, churning out stars that have gone on to make their mark in the entertainment industry. From the likes of Shia LaBeouf and Demi Lovato to Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, the network has provided a platform for some of the biggest names in music and acting.

Many of these child stars have accumulated impressive net worths over the years, thanks to the opportunities and exposure that the Disney Channel provided. From iconic series like Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana to original movies, the network has produced some of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Curious to see just how much these stars have earned? We took a stroll down memory lane and rounded up some of the most prominent names from the late ’90s and early ’00s. Based on their estimated net worths, we ranked them from lowest to highest.

Prepare to be surprised as we reveal the staggering difference in net worth between the lowest and highest earners. Find out who takes the top spot and who came in second place, lagging behind by a whopping $65 million!

Scroll through the slideshow to see which Disney Channel star comes out on top in terms of net worth…

