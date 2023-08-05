Tia Mowry Says She's 'Terrified' of Dating Three Months After Her Divorce

Tia Mowry is getting candid about her love life.

On Thursday (August 3), the 45-year-old Sister Sister star shared a video to TikTok in which she opened up about being “terrified” to rejoin the dating scene three months after her split from Cory Hardrict.

“So what do you do for work? Do you like it? Do you like it?” she lipsynced. “How many siblings do you have? Oh, you have a lot, you have a lot.”

Then at the end of the video, Tia closes her pursed and mutters to herself: “This is f–king ridiculous!”

“Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life 😬,” she captioned the clip. “So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it 😭.”

“While it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!” she continued. “So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”

Tia announced her divorce from Corey back in October of last year. The pair were married for 14 years and share two children – Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5.

A few months ago, Tia explained why she and Corey decided to spend the holidays together despite their split.