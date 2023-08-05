Usher Talks Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Relationship Drama After She Attended His Show

Usher is weighing in on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson‘s relationship drama.

If you missed it, last month the 29-year-old entertainer’s partner went on a rant on Twitter about the outfit Keke wore to attend Usher‘s Las Vegas residency. During the show, Keke joined the hitmaker onstage, and he sang “There Goes My Baby” while she danced.

She seemingly responded to her boyfriend by selling merch emblazoned with what appeared to be a clapback at his complaints about her outfit being too sexual.

In a new interview, Usher opened up about the event, which all went down thanks to his concert.

Speaking to People, the “Burn” hitmaker shared his two cents.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song,” he said.

Usher continued speaking more broadly about serenading fans onstage, “Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

After the drama, Keke opened up about motherhood and her body in her first interview after Darius‘ rant.