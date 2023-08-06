Sun, 06 August 2023 at 11:07 am
5 Must-Have Items From Skims End-of-Summer Sale - Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Brand's Biggest Deals!
Kim Kardashian‘s brand Skims is having a major sale!
The 42-year-old The Kardashians reality TV star and entrepreneur’s successful shapewear brand has just put a ton of different styles on sale for the end of summer, with some very last-minute deals going fast before the season ends.
Click through to see 5 must-have items from the end of summer Skims sale…
Photos: Getty, Skims