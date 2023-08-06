Chris Pratt Dating History - Full List of Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Chris Pratt has not only rocked the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years as Peter Quill / Star Lord, but he’s also a family man and a father of three children.

Chris has been both married and divorced over the years, and has also been rumored to be linked to a variety of stars. We’re looking at his full dating history, including rumored relationships before and after his divorce.

Scroll through to find out who Chris Pratt has been romantically linked to over the years…