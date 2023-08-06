Dan + Shay Thought They Were Going To Break Up As A Band Before 'Always Gonna Be' & New Album

Dan and Shay have revealed that they almost broke up the band.

The popular country duo, who are set to release their new album Bigger Houses next month, spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in a new interview and opened up about the thoughts of taking a break from the duo, and how they found their way back.

“After our arena tour, the highest high of our entire lives, I feel like we were in the lowest personal place and our relationship wasn’t as strong as it had been, and it was just because being in a duo is tough,” Dan explained in the interview. “It’s like a marriage.”

He added, “If you don’t go out of your way to foster that relationship, foster the growth, life can get in the way and you can grow apart, and not that we were enemies or anything, it was just we weren’t spending enough time with each other.”

“We’d come off the road and not talk for a while… And we sat down one night, we weren’t sure, honestly, full transparency, if we were going to be a band anymore.”

The two then explained that it took just being able to hang out as friends versus a band that ultimately helped them come back together as a duo.

“When we stopped trying to force things…[it was] really us rekindling this friendship, and we decided, ‘Let’s get together two, three times a week and just hang out.’ That really started the beginning of this album process, without us really meaning to, we started getting together at Dan’s house or one of our buddies’ houses, and sitting down with an acoustic guitar and started writing songs,” Shay shared.

As far as the new album goes, Shay says that “you can really feel the genuine nature of the creation of those songs and just…you can feel the closeness of our relationship, I think, through every little fiber of what that song became, and I think this is the first time an entire record has truly felt like this is who we are as people, and this is where we’re at in our lives, but this is also where we want to go.”

