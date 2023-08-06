Grimes Shows Support For Lizzo Amid Harassment & Toxic Work Environment Lawsuit

Lizzo has at least one more person rooting for her – Grimes.

The 35-year-old alternative musician spoke out in a series of tweets in defense of Lizzo, just days after she was sued by three of her former tour dancers for a toxic work environment and harassment.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the lawsuit, the dancers had accussed Lizzo and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, of sexual harassment, body shaming, false imprisonment, a toxic work environment and more.

In her tweets, Grimes showed her support for Lizzo against the accusations.

“Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later,” she started her tweet. “Mebe sh** is bad. But loyalty matters to me.”

She also recalled how Lizzo was one of the people who were kind to her before she “cool, and she checked in in me when no one cared. I’ve only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents.”

However, like many Grimes is grappling with the accusations against Lizzo, too.

“I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I’d never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry,” Grimes added. “I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed 💜 tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it’s greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing.”

I love Lizzo. Not saying I don't believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later. Mebe shit is bad. But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was "cool", and… — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 6, 2023

Grimes isn’t the only celeb to back Lizzo. Here’s who else has shared their support so far…