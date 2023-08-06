Halsey Goes Topless & Wears Butterfly Wings in New Selfie, Addresses Their Absence

Halsey knows it’s been a while since they’ve touched in, but they wanted to let their fans know that more is on the way.

The 28-year-old “Without Me” pop star took to social media on Saturday (August 5) to share a topless photo of herself wearing butterfly wings. She paired the pic with a message about her absence.

They even hinted at what they’ve been up to while they’ve been quiet of late.

In the photo, Halsey poses in front of the mirror with her tongue sticking out. Her hair is long and dark, and she’s holding one of her hands over her chest. A pink bow emoji appears to be providing a little extra coverage. The wings are a soft shade of pink.

“I know I have been a little MIA the past year. (I’m in my Saturn return, ifknky.) Can’t leave the chrysalis while I’m still gooey,” they wrote alongside the pic. “See you when my wings come in. Thanks for your patience.”

While Halsey hasn’t released much music, the hitmaker has in fact kept fairly busy. They wrapped up the majority of their Love and Power Tour back in July and were a fixture on the red carpet during Paris Fashion Week back in May and March.

She also went through two big personal changes – the end of her relationship with Alev Aydin, with whom she shares their son Ender, and the end of her record deal with Capitol.

Halsey also dropped a new song – a solo version of their Post Malone collab “Die For Me” – back in February.

