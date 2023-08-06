How Much Is Elon Musk Worth? Net Worth Revealed!

Elon Musk is rich – very, very rich.

The 52-year-old investor, CEO and Chairman of Tesla, who was born in Pretoria, South Africa, has been making plenty of headlines lately – especially now that Twitter is being rebranded as “X” under his ownership.

In case you didn’t already know: he’s now the richest person in the world, just ahead of Jeff Bezos.

So how much is Elon Musk currently worth?

Keep reading to find out…

As of August 6, 2023, Elon Musk has a net worth of $232.5 billion dollars according to Forbes.

The massive figure includes his work both with Tesla, as well as his ambitious SpaceX aerospace company, which is seeking to revolutionize the transportation industry on a global and interplanetary level. SpaceX alone is valued at nearly $150 billion following a share sale by existing investors.

He is on several wealth lists in Forbes as well, including No. 1 on the Real-Time Billionaires list and No. 1 on the Forbes 400 in 2022. He led the pack at No. 1 in

a tie with Jeff Bezos on the Innovative Leaders list as well.

