Sun, 06 August 2023 at 6:27 pm

Is Travis Kelce Single? Is He Dating Kayla Nicole? Plus, Why He's Trending Alongside Taylor Swift!

Is Travis Kelce Single? Is He Dating Kayla Nicole? Plus, Why He's Trending Alongside Taylor Swift!

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is always making headlines with his amazing plays during game time.

Now, the star tight end is answering all the questions you might be wondering about his personal dating life amid his return to the national spotlight.

Earlier this year, Travis sat down for an interview, revealed his relationship status, if he’s still dating his girlfriend of five years Kayla Nicole, and dispelled a huge rumor that has been circulating for most of 2022 about his love life. He also spoke about Taylor Swift!

Keep reading to find out if Travis Kelce is still dating Kayla Nicole, and his response to a major rumor about them…

