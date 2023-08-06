'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 - 6 Stars Likely to Return, 1 Guest Star Recurring!
NCIS: Hawaii is coming back!
The CBS series first premiered back in September 2021, and follows a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaii.
The show is a spin-off of NCIS, and the fourth series overall in the NCIS franchise.
As of February 2023, the series was renewed for a third season. And while we don’t have a premiere date for Season 3 just yet, we do know which stars are likely making a return when it comes back.
Find out who is expected to return for NCIS: Hawaii Season 3…