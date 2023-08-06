Top Stories
Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Third L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Third L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Chris Pratt Competed With 15 Actors to Play Star-Lord (We Have a Good Idea Who Were the Second &amp; Third Choices, Too!)

Chris Pratt Competed With 15 Actors to Play Star-Lord (We Have a Good Idea Who Were the Second & Third Choices, Too!)

Sun, 06 August 2023 at 10:13 am

'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 - 6 Stars Likely to Return, 1 Guest Star Recurring!

Continue Here »

'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 - 6 Stars Likely to Return, 1 Guest Star Recurring!

NCIS: Hawaii is coming back!

The CBS series first premiered back in September 2021, and follows a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaii.

The show is a spin-off of NCIS, and the fourth series overall in the NCIS franchise.

As of February 2023, the series was renewed for a third season. And while we don’t have a premiere date for Season 3 just yet, we do know which stars are likely making a return when it comes back.

Find out who is expected to return for NCIS: Hawaii Season 3…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: CBS, EG, evergreen, Extended, LL Cool J, NCIS: Hawaii, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr