Netflix Exec Explains All the TV Show Cancellations, Replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' & More

Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series executive Peter Friedlander just gave an insightful interview with Variety where he covered numerous topics that subscribers might be interested in.

First, he spoke about the possibility of a second season of Wednesday - given how wildly successful the show is.

He also spoke about the rampant cancellation of so many Netflix shows, and why those decisions are made. In addition, he spoke about Bridgerton, Ryan Murphy‘s successful shows, and more.

