Selena Gomez's Cool Miaou Corset Look - Get It For Under $250!

Selena Gomez stays looking stylish as ever, and fans noticed one outfit in particular that’s getting some attention!

The 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star showed off her gorgeous self in a corset top on her Instagram Story on Friday (August 4), and we’re here to tell you where to find the look.

Selena Gomez wore the Miaou “Talia Corset” in Blue Lotus on her Instagram Story, which goes for $245 on their official website.

Keep reading to find out more…

The top is available from XXS to XL, although many sizes are almost gone.

Here’s a description: “Get acquainted with our Talia Corset, in Blue Lotus. This fully-boned, halter corset top is crafted from our most form-fitting mesh and features a zipper closure on the back. Designed for a tight fit – this top will turn more than a few heads. Designed for a tight fit. True to size.”

She also just enjoyed a night out with a certain hot producer!

