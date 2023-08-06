Top Stories
Bella Hadid Shares Candid Health Update Amid Lyme Disease Battle: 'I'll Be Back When I'm Ready'

Bella Hadid Shares Candid Health Update Amid Lyme Disease Battle: 'I'll Be Back When I'm Ready'

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Second &amp; Third L.A. Shows of Eras Tour 2023

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Second & Third L.A. Shows of Eras Tour 2023

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Sun, 06 August 2023 at 8:16 pm

This Super Comfy, Chrissy Teigen-Approved Blanket Is $50 Off Right Now for a Limited Time Only!

This Super Comfy, Chrissy Teigen-Approved Blanket Is $50 Off Right Now for a Limited Time Only!

Chrissy Teigen is making a recommendation for a super comfy blanket called Barefoot Dreams and we’re totally on board with it.

The celebrity cookbook author posted about one of her favorite blankets and the reviews look great. It’s now on sale for $50 off!

Back in December 2019, Chrissy posted, “If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket. I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares.”

Chrissy also clarified that the blanket wasn’t an ad, just a solid recommendation for those who wanna keep cozy.

We found the blanket online and it’s a hot seller, so grab it soon! Head over to Nordstrom’s to see the listing both here for some solid colors and here for a leopard print.

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Shopping

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr