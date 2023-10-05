4 Women Eliminated on 'The Golden Bachelor' Week Two, Including One Who Decided to Quit

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading this post if you don’t want to know what happens on The Golden Bachelor this season!

Week two of The Golden Bachelor started in an unexpected way because one of the contestants was missing.

A woman who received a rose on night one was nowhere to be seen during the group date or the rose ceremony, and her absence was not explained. We’ve learned why she decided to quit the show though.

Theresa got the first one-on-one date this week and the rest of the women joined Gerry for a group date. It was also his birthday this week and the ladies threw him a party at the mansion.

Three women were sent home during the rose ceremony.

Browse through the slideshow to see who was eliminated in week two…