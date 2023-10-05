Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Donna Kelce Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift & If She's Surprised By Travis' New Relationship

Donna Kelce is speaking out for the first time and sharing her thoughts on her son Travis‘ new relationship with Taylor Swift.

The matriarch of the Kelce family is appearing on the upcoming episode of Jennifer Vickery Smith‘s podcast series Got It From My Momma, in which she interviews moms of athletes.

Donna shared her opinion on the media coverage surrounding Taylor and Travis‘ relationship and why her favorite song is “Shake It Off.”

Entertainment Tonight had an early preview of the podcast and revealed that Donna considers “Shake It Off” to be her favorite Taylor song.

“I think probably ‘Shake It Off’ — we’re getting a lot of that lately, about haters,” she said with a laugh.

After being asked about the media attention surrounding the relationship between Taylor and Travis, Donna said, “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something that I’ve never been involved with ever before.”

A new article has revealed how that moment between Donna and Jake From State Farm happened… and Taylor is involved!
