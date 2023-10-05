First Look at Froy Gutierrez & Madelaine Petsch In 'The Strangers' Trilogy Revealed

Froy Gutierrez and Madelaine Petsch are starring in the upcoming new The Stranger trilogy and the first look photos have been revealed!

The 25-year-old Cruel Summer actor and the 29-year-old Riverdale actress will lead three films, inspired by the 2008 film The Strangers which starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman.

In the first part, Chapter I, Madelaine “stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé (Gutierrez). Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman’s journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films.”

The upcoming movie will be directed by Renny Harlin, who has helmed Exorcist: The Beginning and A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master.

The Strangers: Chapter I is set to be released in 2024.

