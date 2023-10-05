Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Thu, 05 October 2023 at 11:29 pm

Is DJ Moore Single or Married? Meet the Chicago Bears Player's Fiancee & Their Two Kids!

Is DJ Moore Single or Married? Meet the Chicago Bears Player's Fiancee & Their Two Kids!

DJ Moore is one of the star players on the Chicago Bears and he’s having a huge night during the team’s game against the Washington Commanders!

The 26-year-old football player, who is a wide receiver, got his start in the NFL while playing for the Carolina Panthers and this is actually his first season with the Bears.

Want to know more about DJ‘s personal life? We have you covered.

Keep reading to find out more…

DJ has been in a long-term relationship with fiancee Raven Battle.

The couple has two kids together – daughter Arielle Melody, 3, and their newborn son Denniston Oliver, who was born in July 2023.

Raven recently told People that DJ proposed to her on the day before Valentine’s Day.

“I was proposed to on February 13, 2023. We haven’t begun planning a wedding. DJ and I aren’t really traditional people, we’ll probably elope with our babies,” she said. “If DJ has anything to do with planning it’ll probably include Disney World.”

Check out some of their cute photos below…

Just Jared on Facebook
dj moore fiancee 01
dj moore fiancee 02
dj moore fiancee 03
dj moore fiancee 04
dj moore fiancee 05
dj moore fiancee 06
dj moore fiancee 07
dj moore fiancee 08
dj moore fiancee 09
dj moore fiancee 10
dj moore fiancee 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: DJ Moore, Football, nfl, Raven Battle, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr