Is DJ Moore Single or Married? Meet the Chicago Bears Player's Fiancee & Their Two Kids!

DJ Moore is one of the star players on the Chicago Bears and he’s having a huge night during the team’s game against the Washington Commanders!

The 26-year-old football player, who is a wide receiver, got his start in the NFL while playing for the Carolina Panthers and this is actually his first season with the Bears.

Want to know more about DJ‘s personal life? We have you covered.

Keep reading to find out more…

DJ has been in a long-term relationship with fiancee Raven Battle.

The couple has two kids together – daughter Arielle Melody, 3, and their newborn son Denniston Oliver, who was born in July 2023.

Raven recently told People that DJ proposed to her on the day before Valentine’s Day.

“I was proposed to on February 13, 2023. We haven’t begun planning a wedding. DJ and I aren’t really traditional people, we’ll probably elope with our babies,” she said. “If DJ has anything to do with planning it’ll probably include Disney World.”

Check out some of their cute photos below…