Is There a 'The Exorcist: Believer' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new movie The Exorcist: Believer, which serves as a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie, is now in theaters.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The Exorcist: Believer?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie The Exorcist: Believer, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Leslie Odom Jr., Jenifer Nettles, and Ann Dowd join franchise veteran Ellen Burstyn in the new film.

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Odom) has raised their daughter, Angela on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine, disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil (Burstyn).

