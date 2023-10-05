Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Thu, 05 October 2023 at 8:44 pm

Joshua Jackson Spotted Grocery Shopping in L.A. Amid Split from Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson Spotted Grocery Shopping in L.A. Amid Split from Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson has been spotted out and about amid his divorce from estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

The 45-year-old actor was seen without his wedding ring while going shopping at a local Whole Foods grocery store on Thursday afternoon (October 5) in Los Angeles.

Joshua was dressed in a white t-shirt, light-wash jeans, and sneakers for his casual outing.

A new report says that Joshua was “caught off guard” by Jodie‘s decision to divorce him.

“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” a source told Us Weekly. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

The divorce documents have revealed the real name of Jodie and Joshua‘s three-year-old daughter.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Joshua Jackson out and about…

Just Jared on Facebook
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 01
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 02
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 03
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 04
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 05
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 06
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 07
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 08
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 09
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 10
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 11
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 12
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 13
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 14
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 15
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 16
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 17
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 18
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 19
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 20
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 21
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 22
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 23
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 24
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 25
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 26
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 27
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 28
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 29
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 30
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 31
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 32
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 33
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 34
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 35
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 36
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 37
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 38
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 39
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 40
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 41
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 42
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 43
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 44
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 45
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 46
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 47
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 48
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 49
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 50
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 51
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 52
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 53
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 54
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 55
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 56
joshua jackson grocery shopping after split 57

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Joshua Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr