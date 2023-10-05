Joshua Jackson Spotted Grocery Shopping in L.A. Amid Split from Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson has been spotted out and about amid his divorce from estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

The 45-year-old actor was seen without his wedding ring while going shopping at a local Whole Foods grocery store on Thursday afternoon (October 5) in Los Angeles.

Joshua was dressed in a white t-shirt, light-wash jeans, and sneakers for his casual outing.

A new report says that Joshua was “caught off guard” by Jodie‘s decision to divorce him.

“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” a source told Us Weekly. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

The divorce documents have revealed the real name of Jodie and Joshua‘s three-year-old daughter.

