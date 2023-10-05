Pamela Anderson Explains Decision to Go Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson made headlines last week when she decided to go makeup free during all of her appearances throughout Paris Fashion Week.

The legendary Baywatch actress is now explaining her choice and how the decision even helped her boost her self-esteem.

“I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think: ‘I’m not going to wear any makeup,’” Pamela said in a Vogue France interview.

“Something just came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes.’ I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room,’ Pamela added.

“I feel like it’s just a freedom. It’s like a relief,” she said.

Pamela also talked about beauty in her 50s.

“I think I’m happiest that I’ve ever been in my own skin. It’s what is inside the clothes that counts and I think beauty does come from within,” Pamela said. “And I know that that sounds cliché, but I love clichés. I’m so corny.”

