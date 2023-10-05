Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Thu, 05 October 2023 at 6:45 pm

Pamela Anderson Explains Decision to Go Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson Explains Decision to Go Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson made headlines last week when she decided to go makeup free during all of her appearances throughout Paris Fashion Week.

The legendary Baywatch actress is now explaining her choice and how the decision even helped her boost her self-esteem.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think: ‘I’m not going to wear any makeup,’” Pamela said in a Vogue France interview.

“Something just came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes.’ I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room,’ Pamela added.

“I feel like it’s just a freedom. It’s like a relief,” she said.

Pamela also talked about beauty in her 50s.

“I think I’m happiest that I’ve ever been in my own skin. It’s what is inside the clothes that counts and I think beauty does come from within,” Pamela said. “And I know that that sounds cliché, but I love clichés. I’m so corny.”

Pamela made several appearances during fashion week. See photos in the gallery
Just Jared on Facebook
pamela anderson makeup free fashion week 01
pamela anderson makeup free fashion week 02
pamela anderson makeup free fashion week 03
pamela anderson makeup free fashion week 04
pamela anderson makeup free fashion week 05
pamela anderson makeup free fashion week 06
pamela anderson makeup free fashion week 07
pamela anderson makeup free fashion week 08
pamela anderson makeup free fashion week 09
pamela anderson makeup free fashion week 10

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Pamela Anderson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr