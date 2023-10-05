Tyler Stanaland Leaves Oppenheim Group, Seemingly Exits 'Selling the OC' Ahead of Season 3

Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Thu, 05 October 2023 at 8:59 pm

Tyler Stanaland is making some big career moves!

The 34-year-old real estate broker and Selling the OC star has announced that he has parted ways with the Oppenheim Group.

“Leaving the Oppenheim Group wasn’t an easy decision, but is the right decision for me and my clients,” he shared in a statement with People.

Find out what’s next for him and if he’ll still be on the Netflix show…

As Tyler parts with Oppenheim Group, he is joining his father and brother at another brokerage.

“Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I’m aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders,” he added.

“My decision to leave the Oppenheim Group is about making the best decision for my clients and my career,” Tyler shared. “I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again.”

While he goes to another real estate group, will he still be a part of Selling the OC for the show’s third season?

Selling the OC revolves around agents at the Oppenheim Group. As of today, I will be working at Douglas Elliman,” he said, while not directly responding to his future on the show.

In season two, his relationship with friend and fellow agent Alex Hall was a big talking point among the agents at the Oppenheim Group office in Corona del Mar.

In case you missed it, the poster for the new season of the flagship series Selling Sunset was revealed, with one cast member notably absent from the group…
Photos: Getty
