Top Stories
Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Is Fifth Harmony Reuniting Soon? See What Ally Brooke Reveals!

Thu, 05 October 2023 at 11:35 pm

Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Adventure Time' Spinoff 'Fionna & Cake'? Creator Speaks Out About Possibility

Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Adventure Time' Spinoff 'Fionna & Cake'? Creator Speaks Out About Possibility

The Adventure Time spinoff series Fionna & Cake premiered over the summer and many fans may be wondering if there will be a second season.

The series is “set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov.”

In a new interview, creator and showrunner Adam Muto opened up about the potential for another season.

Get the scoop inside…

“It’s in discussion,” he told Variety. “But the person who greenlit the first season is no longer at Max.”

“My hope is that this series did well enough that they feel like they can invest in future seasons,” Adam added. “What shape that takes, if that’s a Fionna & Cake Season 2 or it’s more of an anthology kind of approach and we focus on another character, is still kind of up in the air… There’s a running list of what we think could work as a series, what we think could work as a miniseries or a special.”

If you didn’t know, it was recently revealed that Max has had the highest cancelation rate among the streaming services, according to a study.

RELATED: HBO Cancels 6 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 7 Are Ending & Renews 7 More
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Max
Posted to: Adventure Time, MAX, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr