Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Adventure Time' Spinoff 'Fionna & Cake'? Creator Speaks Out About Possibility

The Adventure Time spinoff series Fionna & Cake premiered over the summer and many fans may be wondering if there will be a second season.

The series is “set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov.”

In a new interview, creator and showrunner Adam Muto opened up about the potential for another season.

“It’s in discussion,” he told Variety. “But the person who greenlit the first season is no longer at Max.”

“My hope is that this series did well enough that they feel like they can invest in future seasons,” Adam added. “What shape that takes, if that’s a Fionna & Cake Season 2 or it’s more of an anthology kind of approach and we focus on another character, is still kind of up in the air… There’s a running list of what we think could work as a series, what we think could work as a miniseries or a special.”

If you didn’t know, it was recently revealed that Max has had the highest cancelation rate among the streaming services, according to a study.

