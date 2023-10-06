Top Stories
Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 11:07 pm

Alix Earle Wishes Boyfriend Braxton Berrios a Happy Birthday With Steamy Instagram Post!

Alix Earle is celebrating Braxton Berrios‘ birthday with a steamy photo of the pair!

The 22-year-old TikTok star and the 28-year-old Miami Dolphins receiver have been romantically linked since May 2023 following Braxton‘s dramatic split from Sophia Culpo.

Alix took to Instagram on Friday (October 6) to show her boyfriend some love on his special day. She posted an intimate photo of her and Braxton kissing in front of a sunset with the caption: “hbd nfl man 🥳”

Braxton isn’t the first athlete to date Alix, as the influencer was previously in a relationship with MLB player Tyler Wade in late 2022.

Now, Alix appears happy with her new beau as she celebrates Braxton‘s birthday!

If you missed it, Alix Earle recently addressed those reality TV rumors, her workout routine, and more!
