Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

Ariana Grande has settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez, just weeks after they officially filed the divorce in court.

The former couple both filed for divorce in mid-September 2023, months after they called it quits on their marriage.

Ariana and Dalton say in their divorce documents that they officially split in February 2023. According to TMZ, the now ex-couple worked everything out before going to the courthouse and Ariana will “cut a check” to Dalton.

It seems this has been confirmed.

TMZ is now reporting that Dalton will indeed get a lump-sum check as his payout, which was worked out in their prenup.

Dalton will receive $1,250,000 tax-free and he’s also going to receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles Home. Ariana will also pay for up to $25,000 of Dalton‘s attorney fees.

“There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another,” a source told the outlet.

