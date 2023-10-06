Ashlee Simpson Is 'Very Ready' to Make New Music, Return to Pop Rock Sound

Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2023 at 2:50 am

Ashlee Simpson is expressing interest in returning to her pop rock sound!

The 39-year-old singer and actress is well known for her albums Autobiography and I Am Me, and fans have been waiting for new music for many years.

In a newly released interview, Ashlee shared how she stills listens to the music that inspired her then, and her daughter Jagger is actually helping inspire her now.

Find out what she said inside…

“For me, yes, I still resonate. I’m still a teen-angsty mom,” she told Popsugar. “I’m like yes, Jagger, we’re going to jump around and dance.”

She even noted that her daughter is loving Olivia Rodrigo and even her own old albums.

“I’m inspired that my daughter is so inspired by my old albums,” Ashlee said, adding she’s ready to get back out there. “I have the itch and I’m very ready.”

In the fall of 2022, Ashlee surprised fans by jumping on stage to perform her song “La La” with Demi Lovato on the LA stop of her Holy Fvck Tour.

She then later told Jennifer Hudson earlier this year that she has to come out with a new album.

If you missed it, Ashlee and her husband Evan Ross were just recently seen out to dinner with another singer!
