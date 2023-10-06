Donna Kelce Weighs In On Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce & What She Thinks of The Singer

Donna Kelce is opening up about her son Travis‘ relationship with Taylor Swift.

Amid rumors that Taylor and Travis are on track to be Hollywood’s next big couple, the pop titan hung out with the NFL star’s mom while watching one of his games.

During a recent interview, Donna, who is mom to both Travis and fellow NFL player Jason, revealed what she thought about the pop star and her relationship with her son.

“It’s fairly new so I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me,” Donna said on the Today Show when asked about sharing a box with Taylor during the game. “It’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”

What did she think of Taylor? “She was Ok,” Donna declared.

The football mom was also asked if her son had told her to keep the relationship private.

“It’s not so much a warning. It’s his personal life. I’ll talk about my life, when the kids were little and I was with them,” Donna explained. “But they’re men now, and they’ve got their own lives. There isn’t a man alive that’s going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It’s just not gonna happen.”

Donna recently revealed which of Taylor‘s songs is her favorite.

