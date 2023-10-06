Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2023 at 7:15 pm

Is Mike McDaniel Married? Get to Know the Dolphins' Head Coach's Wife & Their Daughter!

Is Mike McDaniel Married? Get to Know the Dolphins' Head Coach's Wife & Their Daughter!

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel leads one of the NFL’s most electric teams, but many fans are eager to know about his life away from the sport!

The 40-year-old former football player is married and has a daughter. We’ve compiled everything there is to know about Mike‘s family!

Mike has been married to his wife, Katie Hemstalk since 2014. She is a professional esthetician and cosmetologist.

The couple share a daughter named Ayla June, who was born in 2020.

Mike McDaniel, wife Katie Hemstalk, and daughter Ayla June

Only in his second season as the Dolphins’ coach after being hired in 2022, Mike has already won the hearts of the players and fans with his lighthearted personality.

Mike‘s daughter has also joined in on the fun, making several appearances on the sideline to support her dad!

Still, Mike mostly keeps his family life private, as he’s not on social media.

