Is Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Married? Get to Know His Wife Kiya & Their Kids!

Mike Tomlin stands as one of the NFL’s longest tenured head coaches having helmed the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007.

Given that he’s been in the spotlight for so long, fans are eager to learn about the 51-year-old Super-Bowl-winning coach’s family life!

Mike has been married to his wife Kiya Tomlin since 1996. She’s a fashion designer from Morristown, N.J.

Like her husband, Kiya has a background in sports, as she was a gymnast at William & Mary from 1993 to 1996, during which she met Mike while he played on the school’s football team.

Kiya‘s professional Instagram account brands her apparel as “thoughtfully designed clothes made to fit people, not measurements.”

On her personal Instagram account, Kiya has posted photos with Mike and their kids.

The couple share three children: Michael Dean “Dino”, born in 2000, Mason, in 2002, and Harlyn Quinn in 2006.

Mason currently plays football for Columbia University.

