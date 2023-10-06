Jacob Elordi & Cailee Spaeny Attend 'Priscilla' NY Premiere Without Sofia Coppola: Her Absence Explained

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of their new movie Priscilla, but writer and director Sofia Coppola was noticeably absent.

The actors walked the red carpet for the New York Film Festival premiere on Friday evening (October 6) at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

Earlier in the day, Jacob and Cailee attended a press conference for the film and also visited the SiriusXM Studios for an interview with Andy Cohen.

So, where was Sofia?

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m so proud to have our film at the NYFF in my hometown,” Sofia said in a note that was read to the audience at the festival. “There’s nothing more inspiring to me than seeing a film on the screen at Alice Tully Hall”.

“When I saw The Power of the Dog here, as the first film on a screen since the pandemic, it reminded me of the power of cinema and what we love about the communal experience. I’m so sorry to not be there with you, but I am with my mother, to whom this film is dedicated,” she added. “Thank you to my great team who helped me make this film. Thank you to the New York Film Festival, Dennis Lim, and A24.”

Watch the latest trailer for the movie, in theaters November 3.

FYI: Jacob is wearing Dior at the premiere. He’s wearing Saint Laurent for the press conference.