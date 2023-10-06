Jennifer Lopez Rocks Denim Jumpsuit for Studio Outing in Hollywood!

Jennifer Lopez is heading to the studio again, as she sports a fresh and casual look!

The 54-year-old singer and actress was spotted on Friday (October 6) making her way into a studio in Hollywood. Jennifer rocked a denim jumpsuit paired with sunglasses and a large brown purse.

Jennifer was photographed quickly heading into the studio from her car.

The sighting comes days after Jennifer was photographed visiting a studio in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, the “Jenny from the Block” singer attended the Daytime Beauty Awards in Hollywood. There, she presented the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award to celebrity trainer and friend Tracy Anderson.

If you missed the big news, Jennifer plans to release her first solo album in nine years! Check out the tracklist here.

