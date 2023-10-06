Top Stories
Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, &amp; Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Denim Jumpsuit for Studio Outing in Hollywood!

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Denim Jumpsuit for Studio Outing in Hollywood!

Jennifer Lopez is heading to the studio again, as she sports a fresh and casual look!

The 54-year-old singer and actress was spotted on Friday (October 6) making her way into a studio in Hollywood. Jennifer rocked a denim jumpsuit paired with sunglasses and a large brown purse.

Jennifer was photographed quickly heading into the studio from her car.

The sighting comes days after Jennifer was photographed visiting a studio in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, the “Jenny from the Block” singer attended the Daytime Beauty Awards in Hollywood. There, she presented the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award to celebrity trainer and friend Tracy Anderson.

If you missed the big news, Jennifer plans to release her first solo album in nine years! Check out the tracklist here.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Jennifer Lopez in Hollywood…
