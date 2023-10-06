Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Marriage License Provides New Details About Their Nuptials, Confirms They Are Legally Married

Ten months after rumors started circulating that Kanye West had said “I do” to Bianca Censori, newly obtained documents are providing some details about the couple’s wedding.

Bianca started appearing alongside Kanye in January 2023, shortly after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Reports that they had tied the knot started almost instantaneously.

Neither Kanye nor Bianca confirmed the rumors. However, their marriage certificate has surfaced, revealing exactly when and where they got married.

Read more about Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s wedding…

The Daily Mail obtained the license, which was marked “confidential” so that it was not made immediately public.

According to the document, Kanye and Bianca tied the knot on December 20, 2022 in Palo Alto, California. It is not immediately clear where in the city the wedding took place; however, it took place just under a month after Kim and Kanye‘s divorce was finalized.

The documents list Kanye‘s new legal name Ye.

As for why the license was confidential, an insider told the outlet that it was to protect the couple’s privacy.

“They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them,” they explained. “For that reason they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.”

Since tying the knot, Bianca and Kanye have generated multiple headlines for their eye-catching fashion looks. In one instance, Bianca clutched a pillow over her chest, which was covered in a nude bodysuit.

Following confirmation of the wedding, one of the rapper’s famous exes revealed that he made her feel like a “puppet” while they were together.