Fri, 06 October 2023 at 5:01 pm

Kristen Stewart Competed With 4 Actors to Play Bella in 'Twilight,' Including an A-Lister Who Was 'Glad' To Get Passed Over

Kristen Stewart Competed With 4 Actors to Play Bella in 'Twilight,' Including an A-Lister Who Was 'Glad' To Get Passed Over

Kristen Stewart already had a multitude of acting credits to her name by the time she was cast to play Bella Swan in Twilight, but the fame that came with the role made her a household name.

However, like with any other role in Hollywood, she wasn’t the only star who auditioned for the part.

In fact, four Hollywood A-listers have spoken out and revealed that they also put their name in the running. One of those actresses was even famously author Stephenie Meyer‘s first choice.

Expect Twilight casting rumors to kick back into motion again after it was announced that a TV retelling of the books was in the works. In honor of that and recent comments from one of their other stars about their audition, we looked back on who else might have played Bella in the iconic blockbusters.

Scroll through all four of the actresses that auditioned to play Bella Swan…

