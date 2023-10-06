Masked & Shirtless Tyson Beckford Looks Seriously Ripped After 'Dancing With the Stars' Rehearsal

Tyson Beckford covered up his face in an outlandish green mask but put his abs on full display while exiting a Dancing With the Stars rehearsal on Friday (October 6) in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old model is one of the top contestants in the most recent season, which he is competing in alongside pro dancer Jenna Johnson.

In the leadup to Motown Week, Tyson appears to have been practicing his steps before putting on a show for photographers outside the venue.

Clutching a red cup, Tyson struck multiple poses for the assembled paparazzi. Each one highlighted his muscular physique.

While he went shirtless, Tyson wore a pir of brightly colored shorts, tennis shoes and equally vibrant socks. It’s not immediately clear why he added the mask to the mix.

