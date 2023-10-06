'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

The cast of Mean Girls is officially reuniting for a new project!

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert were spotted on the set of a Mean Girls-inspired commercial on Friday afternoon (October 6) in Los Angeles.

Lindsay was seen holding a clutch that said “Plastics Club Member, Est 2004.” It had the tagline, “On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

Keep reading to find out more…

It’s rumored that the three actresses are filming a commercial for Pepsi and with the timing, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s going to air at the Super Bowl!

Lindsay already has a relationship with Pepsi as she made a holiday commercial for the brand back in late 2022… and that one had a Mean Girls nod as well.

Mean Girls is going to be very relevant at the start of the year as the movie musical is hitting theaters in January 2024. Check out the full cast for the upcoming film, also written by Tina Fey.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of the cast of Mean Girls reuniting…