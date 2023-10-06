Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls &amp; More

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls & More

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 7:52 pm

Netflix's 'Vikings: Valhalla' Will End With Season 3 - First Images Revealed!

Netflix's 'Vikings: Valhalla' Will End With Season 3 - First Images Revealed!

Vikings: Valhalla is gearing up for one final adventure.

The Netflix series serves as sequel to the popular historical drama Vikings, which ran for six seasons from 2013 to 2020 on the History Channel and Prime Video. Valhalla stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, and many more.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday (October 6), Netflix announced that Vikings: Valhalla will end with its third season. The news comes nine months after the show’s second season premiered.

Netflix additionally released a set of first-look images from the upcoming season, and it looks like Harald Sigurdsson (Suter), Leif Eriksson (Corlett), and Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Gustavsson) will engage in some thrilling endeavors in their final chapter.

“When we started this project five years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying,” series co-creator Jeb Stuart told the network. “Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense storywise for our Leif, Freydís, and Harald’s voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history.”

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 will release in 2024.

If you haven’t seen, find out which shows Netflix has cancelled in 2023, and which ones have been renewed!

Browse through the gallery to see all of the first-look images from Vikings: Valhalla season 3…
Just Jared on Facebook
vikings valhalla season 3 first look 01
vikings valhalla season 3 first look 02
vikings valhalla season 3 first look 03
vikings valhalla season 3 first look 04
vikings valhalla season 3 first look 05
vikings valhalla season 3 first look 06

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Netflix, Sam Corlett, TV, Vikings: Valhalla

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr