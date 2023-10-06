Netflix's 'Vikings: Valhalla' Will End With Season 3 - First Images Revealed!

Vikings: Valhalla is gearing up for one final adventure.

The Netflix series serves as sequel to the popular historical drama Vikings, which ran for six seasons from 2013 to 2020 on the History Channel and Prime Video. Valhalla stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, and many more.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday (October 6), Netflix announced that Vikings: Valhalla will end with its third season. The news comes nine months after the show’s second season premiered.

Netflix additionally released a set of first-look images from the upcoming season, and it looks like Harald Sigurdsson (Suter), Leif Eriksson (Corlett), and Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Gustavsson) will engage in some thrilling endeavors in their final chapter.

“When we started this project five years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying,” series co-creator Jeb Stuart told the network. “Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense storywise for our Leif, Freydís, and Harald’s voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history.”

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 will release in 2024.

If you haven’t seen, find out which shows Netflix has cancelled in 2023, and which ones have been renewed!

Browse through the gallery to see all of the first-look images from Vikings: Valhalla season 3…