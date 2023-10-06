Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls & More

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 4:10 pm

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Sings About Joe Alwyn On These Songs, Which Chart Their Relationship From Start to Finish

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Sings About Joe Alwyn On These Songs, Which Chart Their Relationship From Start to Finish

As an accomplished songwriter and artist, Taylor Swift pulls inspiration from her personal life sometimes. That’s particularly the case when she’s in love.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that she’s sung quite a bit about her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

The 33-year-old “Enchanted” singer started dating the 32-year-old actor in 2016 – before the release of her album Reputation. They were an item for over six years before splitting up in April 2023.

In the time they were together, Taylor released five albums. Many of them contain love songs that Swifties believe document her relationship with Joe. Some of them were even written alongside her partner.

We pulled together all of those songs to document their relationship in music from start to finish.

Scroll through Taylor Swift’s songs that are thought to address Joe Alwyn…

