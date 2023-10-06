'The Last of Us' Star Ashley Johnson, 6 Others Sue Brian Foster For Alleged Sexual Abuse

Ashley Johnson is adding her name to a list of seven women suing her ex-boyfriend Brian Foster, alleging that he committed domestic violence, sexual battery, and more against them.

The 40-year-old actress, best known for her roles in The Last of Us video games and TV series, dated Brian, 40, from 2012 to May 2023. Following their split, Ashley filed a restraining order against Brian for domestic violence claims.

Keep reading to find out more…

Ashley and six other women, including her sister Haylie Langseth, filed a complaint in Los Angeles on Tuesday (October 3) accusing Brian of domestic violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery, assault and stalking.

In the complaint, obtained by People, details of the allegations against Brian were revealed.

“The women unfortunate enough to have crossed his path were subjected to a common thread of physical and sexual violence as well as mental and emotional abuse. Foster has left a trail of victims whose lives he sought to control through various lies, threats, intimidation, and manipulation,” it alleged.

The lawsuit stated that Brian “spewed lies” at the seven women and attempted to “coax them into submitting to his inappropriate sexual advances.”

It alleged, “Being the sociopath that he is, Foster often treated these women as sexual objects freely groping them without consent, sometimes in openly public settings. Any woman who refused to submit to his will or who confronted him for any reason was met with a wrath of obscenities, intimidation, and threats.”

The documents claimed that Ashley was left “scared, intimidated, off-balance, confused, traumatized, and under constant duress for years” due to Brian’s “threats to extort Johnson by releasing personal information as well as his consistent acts of physical intimidation including but not limited to punching through glass, throwing objects, and screaming obscenities in her face.”

Ashley also alleged that she “has good reason to believe that Foster would act on his threats or harm her if she were to provoke him or fail to succumb to his will because after breaking up in March 2023, Foster began suspiciously carrying around a large black duffel bag and an ammo case containing two airsoft guns modified to appear as real guns and a garotte which is a strangulation device.”

In a statement to the outlet, the women’s attorney Bryan Freedman said: “The police officer who reviewed the evidence was so concerned for Ashley Johnson’s safety that he went on his own to a judge to get an immediate emergency protective order against Brian W. Foster. Since then, six additional women have come forward. This lawsuit is filed to both remedy the abuse Foster has inflicted on my seven clients as well as to prevent others from being victimized by Foster’s pattern of mental, emotional and physical abuse.”

The complaint said that the seven women decided to come forward because, “After years of suffering Foster‘s abuse and after being pushed towards an emotional breakdown as a result, Plaintiffs have had enough.”

It continued, “They will neither tolerate being abused by Foster nor will they be deterred by his ongoing and pervasive threats and behaviors. Plaintiffs bring this action to seek some measure of justice not only for themselves but also for the many other women who have been similarly abused by Foster. While Plaintiffs have remained private and avoided publicity, they now pursue this action as a cautionary tale.”

If you missed it, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin recently addressed the possibility of the show getting a spin-off!