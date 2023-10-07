Top Stories
Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, &amp; Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 11:53 am

10 Most Liked TikToks of All Time Revealed

10 Most Liked TikToks of All Time Revealed

TikTok is a cultural phenomenon.

The video-based social media platform has totally taken over the globe, catapulting everyday people into overnight superstars and sending songs straight to No. 1 on the charts thanks to viral dances.

Over the past few years, a handful of videos have managed to capture the app’s attention more than any other, resulting in tens of millions of “likes,” and even more millions of views.

We’ve rounded up the Top 10 most “liked” TikTok videos of all time, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Find out which TikToks are the most liked…

