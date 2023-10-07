2 Other Stars Were Originally Attached to 'Barbie' Movie Before Margot Robbie!

The Barbie movie was the biggest film of the summer, but you might be surprised by this fun fact!

If you don’t know, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken (in a world of 11 Barbies and 5 Kens, all played by different stars.)

However, 2 other stars were first attached to the film before Margot.

Keep reading to see who else almost played Barbie and why they dropped out of the role…