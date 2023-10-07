A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Step Out to Celebrate His Birthday in Jersey City!

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are stepping out to celebrate his birthday!

The rapper and singer, both 35, were spotted on Friday night (October 6) exiting the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City on their way to a private event hosted at RPM Raceway in Jersey City, N.J.

Earlier in the week, the couple dined at popular restaurant Carbone in New York to celebrate A$AP‘s special day!

Rihanna and A$AP recently welcomed their second child into the world – another baby boy!

Rihanna and Rocky have chosen the name of Riot Rose for their second child. Their first son, RZA Athelston, just turned 1 in May.

Last month, A$AP, Rihanna, and their children posed for an updated family portrait!

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna leaving their hotel for a night out…