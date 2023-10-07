Top Stories
Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, &amp; Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 1:58 am

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Step Out to Celebrate His Birthday in Jersey City!

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Step Out to Celebrate His Birthday in Jersey City!

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are stepping out to celebrate his birthday!

The rapper and singer, both 35, were spotted on Friday night (October 6) exiting the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City on their way to a private event hosted at RPM Raceway in Jersey City, N.J.

Earlier in the week, the couple dined at popular restaurant Carbone in New York to celebrate A$AP‘s special day!

Rihanna and A$AP recently welcomed their second child into the world – another baby boy!

Rihanna and Rocky have chosen the name of Riot Rose for their second child. Their first son, RZA Athelston, just turned 1 in May.

Last month, A$AP, Rihanna, and their children posed for an updated family portrait!

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna leaving their hotel for a night out…
Just Jared on Facebook
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 01
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 02
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 03
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 04
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 05
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 06
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 07
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 08
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 09
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 10
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 11
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 12
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 13
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 14
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 15
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 16
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 17
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 18
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 19
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 20
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 21
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 22
asap rocky rihanna bday jersey 23

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr