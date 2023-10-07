Angus Cloud's Childhood Friends Remember the Actor Months After His Tragic Death

Some of Angus Cloud‘s childhood friends are honoring him a few months after his heartbreaking death.

The beloved Euphoria star, who was from Oakland, Calif., died of an accidental overdose at age 25 in July.

The people Angus grew up with had lots of kind words and sweet memories to share when speaking with People about the actor.

One of Angus‘ old friends, Ibrahim Dioum, recalled, “Conor wasn’t afraid of anything.” (His full name was Conor Angus Cloud Hickey.)

Ibrahim continued, “Conor would be just standing in the projects, and it was really scary, but he was hella happy. His bed was on the floor with this tiny little window next to it. He would put his juice boxes outside the window in the snow and later grab the juice when it was cold and drink it. It was so hilarious and cool. That was just him.”

Another friend, Lilita, made Angus her young son’s godfather. She remembered, “He hyped us up and had us do a bunch of things and tried things that we would’ve never done without him or thought of. There are so many different things I’ve done and definitely wouldn’t have done without his influence and just him always turning up the vibe with that fearlessness or being like Peter Pan.”

“He always made us believe we could do anything like he did,” Lilita emphasized.

The actor’s high school community is making an effort to raise $2 million to build a skate park dedicated to him.

The GoFundMe reads, “Despite his early career success, Angus grappled with many of the same issues as his peers and youth nationwide. Cloud Park will be a vehicle to not only acknowledge the mental health challenges and substance use disorders that youth often face, but also be a place to uplift OSA students and the positivity of Oakland youth culture.”

Jessica Garza recently opened up about working with Angus on one of his final films, Your Lucky Day.