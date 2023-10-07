Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He's Struggled With His Aging Body & Feels Like 'Damaged Goods'

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a very honest conversation about his body image.

The 76-year-old actor and politician has been renowned for his ripped physique since he emerged on the scene. However, during a recent interview, he addressed how his perception of his body has changed with age.

He also revealed the first time when he felt like “damaged goods” and why he looks in the mirror and tells himself “you suck.”

Read more about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s body image…

“I look at this body. Look at those pectoral muscles that used to be firm and perky and really powerful with a striation in there. Now they’re just hanging there. I mean, what the hell is going on here,” Arnold asked during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

He continued, saying that it was difficult since he’d been “hailed for years as this supreme body.”

“You have the definition and see the veins coming down your abs and you see veins on top of your chest,” he said of his physique, noting that it was particularly hard for him since he had been in such amazing shape.

Arnold made it clear that this was not something he ever thought he’d have to worry about, saying that “it just sucks.”

Recalling a heart surgery he had in his 50s, the star explained that it was the first time that he felt like “damaged goods” and “vulnerable.”

He might not love his aging body, but Arnold has accepted it and found a bright side to things: “The bottom line is I’m 76 years old,” he told the host. “I’m full of energy. I’m full of enthusiasm. I’m as enthusiastic and as excited as I was when I was 30 years old.”

