Top Stories
'DWTS' Partners Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Have Coy Response to Dating Rumors

'DWTS' Partners Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Have Coy Response to Dating Rumors

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 8:25 pm

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Continue Here »

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

It’s been a very busy week in the world of pop culture!

Since last weekend, we’ve had tons of stories and drama going on in Hollywood – from an update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romance rumors to the Beckhams addressing affair allegations and a major A-list couple splitting up.

We are now taking a look back at the biggest and most shocking headlines from this past week.

Click through the slideshow to check out some of the biggest stories of the week…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Weekly Recap

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr