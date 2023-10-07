Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)
It’s been a very busy week in the world of pop culture!
Since last weekend, we’ve had tons of stories and drama going on in Hollywood – from an update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romance rumors to the Beckhams addressing affair allegations and a major A-list couple splitting up.
We are now taking a look back at the biggest and most shocking headlines from this past week.
Click through the slideshow to check out some of the biggest stories of the week…