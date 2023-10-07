Drake Calls Out 'Weirdos' That Criticized His Friendship with Millie Bobby Brown

Drake is addressing all the criticism surrounding his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown.

Back in 2018, Drake raised some eyebrows when the then-14-year-old Millie revealed that she talks to when she needs “boy advice.” At the time many took issue with Drake and Millie‘s friendship and were quick to point out the 18-year age gap between the two. The two first met in 2017.

Millie then defended her friendship with Drake, saying that she’s “very blessed to have amazing people in my life.”

Years later, Drake is addressing the controversy on his latest album For All the Dogs.

On his song “Another Late Night,” Drake raps, “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’.”

After releasing the album, many believe that Drake is dissing ex Rihanna on another song.



