Top Stories
'DWTS' Partners Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Have Coy Response to Dating Rumors

'DWTS' Partners Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Have Coy Response to Dating Rumors

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 10:43 pm

Ed Sheeran Reveals the Song He'll Be Known For (Which He Found 'Cheesy') & Why He Has a Grave Ready for Himself in His Yard

Continue Here »

Ed Sheeran Reveals the Song He'll Be Known For (Which He Found 'Cheesy') & Why He Has a Grave Ready for Himself in His Yard

Ed Sheeran opened up about his legacy and his future in a new interview with GQ.

The 32-year-old Autumn Variations hitmaker weighed in on the song that would always be associated with his name. The Beatles have “Let It Be” or “Blackbird,” but what will Ed Sheeran be known for?

His option isn’t his most popular song “Shape of You,” but he made a good case. Interestingly, he even admitted that he found the song “cheesy” when he first wrote it!

He also addressed a rumor that he had a crypt where he would be buried on his property. What’s the truth about that? It’s more complicated than you might think.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Ed Sheeran’s interview…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, EG, Extended, Music, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr