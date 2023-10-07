Ed Sheeran Reveals the Song He'll Be Known For (Which He Found 'Cheesy') & Why He Has a Grave Ready for Himself in His Yard

Ed Sheeran opened up about his legacy and his future in a new interview with GQ.

The 32-year-old Autumn Variations hitmaker weighed in on the song that would always be associated with his name. The Beatles have “Let It Be” or “Blackbird,” but what will Ed Sheeran be known for?

His option isn’t his most popular song “Shape of You,” but he made a good case. Interestingly, he even admitted that he found the song “cheesy” when he first wrote it!

He also addressed a rumor that he had a crypt where he would be buried on his property. What’s the truth about that? It’s more complicated than you might think.

