Emma Chamberlain & Boyfriend Role Model Split After Three Years of Dating (Report)

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 3:40 pm

Emma Chamberlain and boyfriend Role Model have called it quits.

On Saturday (October 7), sources close to the 22-year-old YouTuber and the 26-year-old musician – whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury – told E! News that the couple had split up after more than three years of dating.

As of right now, neither Emma nor Role have publicly addressed the split.

The two made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2022 and months later they attended a GQ event in November.

Despite the public appearances, Emma and Role didn’t officially confirm that they were dating until February 2023 when they did a joint interview together.

“There’s parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred,” Emma told GQ at the time. “But I don’t think we need to be secret anymore. It’s just like, I’m over that s–t.”

