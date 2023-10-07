Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She's Had 'Successful' & 'Unsuccessful' Botox Experiences

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her experience with botox!

During an Instagram question and answer session on Thursday (October 5), the 51-year-old actress replied to a few skin-related questions.

It turns out, she’s had an up and down journey with botox over the years.

When one fan on social media asked, “Did you ever try botox?,” the Iron Man star wrote back on her Instagram Story, “God yes. Both successfully and unsuccessfully I’m afraid.”

Later on, another person asked the actress, “How does your skin look so good?”

After Gwyneth thanked them, she explained that she’s “diligent with [her] skin care.” She wasn’t shy about sharing her current routine.

The Goop Founder and CEO revealed that she uses products from her own company including Microderm, a peptide serum, and a once a week overnight peel pad.

