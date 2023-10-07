Top Stories
'DWTS' Partners Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Have Coy Response to Dating Rumors

'DWTS' Partners Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Have Coy Response to Dating Rumors

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 2:49 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She's Had 'Successful' & 'Unsuccessful' Botox Experiences

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She's Had 'Successful' & 'Unsuccessful' Botox Experiences

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her experience with botox!

During an Instagram question and answer session on Thursday (October 5), the 51-year-old actress replied to a few skin-related questions.

It turns out, she’s had an up and down journey with botox over the years.

Keep reading to find out more…

When one fan on social media asked, “Did you ever try botox?,” the Iron Man star wrote back on her Instagram Story, “God yes. Both successfully and unsuccessfully I’m afraid.”

Later on, another person asked the actress, “How does your skin look so good?”

After Gwyneth thanked them, she explained that she’s “diligent with [her] skin care.” She wasn’t shy about sharing her current routine.

The Goop Founder and CEO revealed that she uses products from her own company including Microderm, a peptide serum, and a once a week overnight peel pad.

She recently spilled the tea about where she stands with her ex-husband Chris Martin‘s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr