How Tall is Jacob Elordi? You Might Be Wondering After Seeing Him Next to 'Priscilla' Co-Star Cailee Spaeny

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny linked up to promote their new movie Priscilla at an event in New York City on Friday (October 6), and after seeing them together, you might be wondering exactly how tall the actor is.

The co-stars coordinated their black and white looks, with Jacob wearing stripes while Cailee opted for polka dots. However, it’s immediately noticeable that the actor is towering over his castmate who is even wearing a pair of heels.

So how tall is he? We can answer that question for you!

Head inside to find out how tall Jacob Elordi is…

Jacob Elordi revealed that he is 6 feet and 5 inches tall. His height was a bone of contention when he got started in the industry.

“I used to be so sensitive about my height because when I first started acting, literally everybody would tell me that I’d never work because they wouldn’t be able to partner me with people,” Jacob said during a 2020 interview with GQ, noting that he was told he was “too tall to be an actor.”

While going into auditions, he used to lie and say that he was only 6’2″ or 6’3″ inches.

“People hear 6’5″, and they go, ‘You’re a giant.’ But if I sit next to someone who’s 6’3″, the difference is tiny.”

The height difference between Jacob and Caile is dramatic as she is only 5’1″, meaning he’s got her beat by well over a foot.

How’d they make it work on set? “I’m excellent at finding ways to lean,” Jacob told W Magazine. “It’s a skill I’ve perfected throughout my career. I’m always leaning.”

Priscilla premieres on November 3, and you can see the pair in action in the trailer.

Press play on Jacob Elordi’s GQ interview below…